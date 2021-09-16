The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.80. 1,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268. The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $16.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

