The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.94 billion-$17.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.14 billion.

GPS stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.47. The stock had a trading volume of 69,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,796,889. The Gap has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $37.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The Gap had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Gap will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.12%.

GPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Gap from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of The Gap from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Gap from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.32.

In other The Gap news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $565,574.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,725 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

