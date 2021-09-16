The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DASH. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoorDash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $190.40.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $209.85 on Monday. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.59. The company has a market cap of $70.92 billion and a PE ratio of -28.40.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 28,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total value of $5,044,670.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total transaction of $10,814,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,025,573 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,236,283 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442,806 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DoorDash by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,171 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,546,000 after acquiring an additional 401,135 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,460,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,370,000 after acquiring an additional 736,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,165,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,235,000 after acquiring an additional 196,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.