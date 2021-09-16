The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target to $75.00

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MIME. Loop Capital lowered Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.43.

Shares of MIME opened at $68.96 on Monday. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $71.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.16.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $409,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 3,066 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $211,278.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,049 shares of company stock valued at $8,502,957 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 172.7% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,026 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 393.4% during the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,233,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 983,600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 111.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,848,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,075,000 after purchasing an additional 973,404 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the second quarter valued at about $35,382,000. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at about $26,137,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

