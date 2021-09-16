The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4,250.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,151.30.
AMZN opened at $3,475.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,455.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,335.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
