The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4,250.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,151.30.

AMZN opened at $3,475.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,455.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,335.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

