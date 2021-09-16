The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Short Interest Update

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the August 15th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 605,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

The Graystone stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,999. The Graystone has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.

The Graystone Co, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of medical cannabis delivery service in California; and mining operation in South America. The firm is also involved in marketing, real estate, and consulting services. The Company was founded by Paul J. Howarth and Joseph Wade Mezey on May 27, 2010 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

