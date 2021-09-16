The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Short Interest Update

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the August 15th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 605,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
The Graystone stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,999. The Graystone has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.
The Graystone Company Profile
