The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,893 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $335.68. 134,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,961,533. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.