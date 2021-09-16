The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.250-$8.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.80 billion-$7.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.74 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut The J. M. Smucker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.33.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $122.69. 30,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. The J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.42%.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

