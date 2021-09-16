The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) SVP Mary Ellen Adcock Sells 18,500 Shares

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

KR stock opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.05. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Kroger by 62.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in The Kroger by 43.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

