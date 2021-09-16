The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 118.33 ($1.55).

Several analysts recently commented on RTN shares. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

LON RTN traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 105.40 ($1.38). 4,019,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,515. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 118.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 121.54. The firm has a market cap of £806.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95. The Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of GBX 36.39 ($0.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 140 ($1.83). The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.