The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMG stock opened at $145.57 on Thursday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $141.93 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

SMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist reduced their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.56.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

