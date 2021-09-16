The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.150-$9.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have commented on SHW. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $331.75.

The Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $298.02. 642,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,065. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.86. The Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $310.43. The stock has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,174,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

