The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $70.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average of $80.75. The Timken has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $92.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Timken will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 346.0% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 68,145 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in The Timken by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Timken by 99.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Timken by 11.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in The Timken by 24.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

