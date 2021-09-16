The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,469.24

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,469.24 ($19.20) and traded as high as GBX 1,620 ($21.17). The Vitec Group shares last traded at GBX 1,570 ($20.51), with a volume of 15,788 shares.

VTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt upped their target price on The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Vitec Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 1,810 ($23.65) in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Vitec Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,736.67 ($22.69).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,469.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,343.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £725.09 million and a PE ratio of 47.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from The Vitec Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The Vitec Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

In other news, insider Jon Bolton sold 12,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,550 ($20.25), for a total transaction of £186,775 ($244,022.73).

The Vitec Group Company Profile

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

