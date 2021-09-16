The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Short Interest Update

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, an increase of 229.9% from the August 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.8 days.

Shares of WEIGF stock opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $28.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.50.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

