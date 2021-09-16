Thomas J. Seifert Sells 20,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total transaction of $2,546,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at $8,931,560.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE NET opened at $128.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.66 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.11. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $132.09.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 434.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

