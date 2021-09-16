Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $187 million-$193 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.04 million.

NYSE TLYS traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $14.69. 173,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,678. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $16.93.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 26.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TLYS. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $80,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,774.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hezy Shaked sold 41,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $688,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,750 shares of company stock valued at $964,565 over the last 90 days. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tilly’s stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 1,768.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Tilly’s worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

