TitanSwap (TITAN) Market Capitalization Reaches $376.35 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 16th. One TitanSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.05 or 0.00014697 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TitanSwap has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $376.35 million and approximately $14.30 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00063360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002953 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.69 or 0.00143240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00013955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.62 or 0.00818794 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00047389 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

