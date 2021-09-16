Torex Gold Resources’ (TXG) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$24.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 80.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on TXG. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$26.91.

TSE:TXG traded down C$0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,806. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.67 and a 12 month high of C$21.86. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

