Torex Gold Resources’ (TXG) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$24.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 80.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on TXG. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$26.91.

TSE:TXG traded down C$0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,806. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.67 and a 12 month high of C$21.86. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

