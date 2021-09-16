Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 199.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603,376 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,630 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $32,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,979,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,734,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,912,914 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $116,229,000 after purchasing an additional 576,642 shares in the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 505,888 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,655,000 after buying an additional 17,794 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 250,423 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

NYSE:LVS opened at $38.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.38. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The business’s revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

