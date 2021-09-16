Toronto Dominion Bank Has $40.87 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,240 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $40,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Chubb by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,712 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,455,000 after purchasing an additional 869,978 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Chubb by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,327,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,712,000 after purchasing an additional 482,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chubb by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,073,000 after purchasing an additional 353,933 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,771,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,859,000 after purchasing an additional 351,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $182.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.12 and a 200-day moving average of $169.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $660,358.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CB. JMP Securities upped their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. upped their price target on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

