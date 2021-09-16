Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 116.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,027 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.10% of Zebra Technologies worth $29,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,955,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,919,088,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,856 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,603,000 after acquiring an additional 144,195 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,473,000 after acquiring an additional 568,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,588,000 after acquiring an additional 32,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.57.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $378,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA opened at $580.98 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $246.83 and a 1 year high of $594.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $561.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

