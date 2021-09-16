Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Trading Up 7.3%

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) shares shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.44 and last traded at $31.44. 15,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 424,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.31.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average of $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.38.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $362.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.88 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $103,000. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

