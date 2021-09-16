TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, an increase of 129.6% from the August 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GRAMF traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $3.35. 163,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,768. TPCO has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $13.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10.

Get TPCO alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GRAMF shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of TPCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of TPCO from $12.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across 20 form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, bath bombs, and body care products.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for TPCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.