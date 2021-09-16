Traders Purchase Large Volume of California Resources Call Options (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 5,395 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,785% compared to the average volume of 187 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on California Resources in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $4,199,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $6,486,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,101,188 shares of company stock worth $103,006,275.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $245,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,669 shares during the last quarter. Gimbel Daniel Scott increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Gimbel Daniel Scott now owns 7,427,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $178,700,000 after acquiring an additional 699,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,140,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in California Resources by 2,499.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,554 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in California Resources by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,616,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,899 shares during the period.

CRC stock opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. California Resources has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $44.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.35.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. California Resources had a return on equity of 1,765.75% and a net margin of 263.47%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that California Resources will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

