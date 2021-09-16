Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Hits New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $38.00 and last traded at $37.98, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.36.

Specifically, Director Owen Hughes sold 29,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,134,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Paul D. Burgess sold 71,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $2,729,654.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 604,924 shares of company stock worth $22,987,112. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TBIO. Roth Capital cut their target price on Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair lowered Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Translate Bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average of $25.44.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. Translate Bio had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $72.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.23 million. Analysts anticipate that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Translate Bio in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 87.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 56.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs. It focuses on developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, MRT5005 is designed for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The company was founded by Arthur M. Krieg and Jeannie T.

