Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) PT Raised to C$3.70 at Raymond James

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

TOLWF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.65 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOLWF opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. Trican Well Service has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.29.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

