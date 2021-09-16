Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Raised to C$3.70

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 33.09% from the stock’s current price.

TCW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cormark set a C$2.66 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.97.

TSE:TCW opened at C$2.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of C$1.05 and a 12 month high of C$2.81. The company has a market cap of C$710.97 million and a PE ratio of -13.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.37.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

