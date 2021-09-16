TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $233,000 Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $834,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $42.08 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.47.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PACW shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

