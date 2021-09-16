TrueFlip (TFL) Price Tops $0.30 on Exchanges

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One TrueFlip coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000633 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TrueFlip has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $41,953.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00064812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.39 or 0.00144171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014205 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $400.07 or 0.00831257 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00047158 BTC.

TrueFlip Coin Profile

TrueFlip (CRYPTO:TFL) is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

TrueFlip Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

