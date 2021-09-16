Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tsingtao Brewery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSGTY opened at $38.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.70 and its 200-day moving average is $47.05. Tsingtao Brewery has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $58.02.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.5807 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th.

About Tsingtao Brewery

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

