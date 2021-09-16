Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tsingtao Brewery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TSGTY opened at $38.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.70 and its 200-day moving average is $47.05. Tsingtao Brewery has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $58.02.
About Tsingtao Brewery
Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.
