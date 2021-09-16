TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Short Interest Update

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:TSSI opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 million, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.69. TSS has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $0.94.
TSS Company Profile
