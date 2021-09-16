TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Short Interest Update

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:TSSI opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 million, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.69. TSS has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $0.94.

TSS Company Profile

TSS, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive services for the planning, design, development and maintenance of mission-critical facilities and information infrastructure as well as integration services. It operates through the Facilities and Systems Integration Services business segments. The Facilities segment comprises of the design, project management, and maintenance of data center and mission-critical business operations.

