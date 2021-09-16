TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $272.60

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 272.60 ($3.56) and traded as high as GBX 286.50 ($3.74). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 275.50 ($3.60), with a volume of 68,085 shares trading hands.

TTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TT Electronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 296 ($3.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £482.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 272.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 250.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.67%. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.81%.

TT Electronics Company Profile (LON:TTG)

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

