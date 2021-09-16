TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 340,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,099,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,450,000 after purchasing an additional 857,869 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,789,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,187,000 after purchasing an additional 112,242 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,750,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,175,000 after acquiring an additional 194,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 3,187.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,701,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,944 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $104,487.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,472.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $251,675.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,863.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,446 shares of company stock valued at $533,982. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.89 and a beta of 1.58. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.46.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $567.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

