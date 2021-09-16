Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,520 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Twitter by 142.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 101,222 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Twitter by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 42,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after buying an additional 26,878 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3.7% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 946,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $65,132,000 after buying an additional 33,431 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,289 shares of company stock worth $5,416,117. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $61.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.06. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.