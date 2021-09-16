Ubex (UBEX) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Ubex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $615,352.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ubex has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00018405 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $215.99 or 0.00450291 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001178 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000822 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,931,788,949 coins and its circulating supply is 3,314,170,196 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.