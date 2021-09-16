UBS Group Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €190.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Warburg Research set a €166.00 ($195.29) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €153.36 ($180.43).

Wacker Chemie stock opened at €155.65 ($183.12) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion and a PE ratio of 19.49. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a 12 month high of €158.05 ($185.94). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €136.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of €129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

