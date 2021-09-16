UBS Group Reiterates €17.90 Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

UBS Group set a €17.90 ($21.06) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DTE. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €22.79 ($26.81).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

FRA DTE opened at €17.40 ($20.48) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €17.21.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.