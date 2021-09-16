UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €13.40 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been given a €13.40 ($15.76) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UCG has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on UniCredit in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group set a €13.55 ($15.94) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.10 ($14.24) price target on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UniCredit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €11.81 ($13.89).

UniCredit has a 1 year low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 1 year high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

