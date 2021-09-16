Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $244.89.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of Union Pacific stock remained flat at $$204.25 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,890. The company has a market cap of $133.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.73. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $3,206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 95.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 89.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $1,181,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

