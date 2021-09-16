United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,412,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $738,151,000 after buying an additional 139,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in United Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,719,000 after purchasing an additional 165,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 627,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP increased its position in United Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 486,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,382,000 after purchasing an additional 27,893 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,937,316.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UTHR. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $204.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.49. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $216.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.07.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

