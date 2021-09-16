Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a one-bank holding company incorporated to serve as a holding company for First Community Bank. The company’s primary business is ownership and supervision of the bank. The company, through the Bank, conducts a traditional and community-oriented commercial banking business, and offers services including personal and business checking accounts and time deposits, money market accounts and regular savings accounts. “

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Shares of UNTY stock opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Unity Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $233.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unity Bancorp will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Janice Bolomey sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $246,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,289 shares in the company, valued at $811,784.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John J. Kauchak sold 2,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $57,519.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,616 shares of company stock valued at $461,121 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNTY. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 142.4% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 206,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 121,419 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Unity Bancorp in the second quarter worth $2,655,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Bancorp in the second quarter worth $2,502,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Bancorp in the second quarter worth $2,240,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 12.9% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 785,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 89,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

Read More: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Bancorp (UNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.