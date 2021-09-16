Universal Robina (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) were down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 3,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77.

About Universal Robina (OTCMKTS:UVRBF)

Universal Robina Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer food products. It operates through the following segments: Branded Consumer Food Products, Agro-Industrial Products, Commodity Food Products, and Corporate Business. The Branded Consumer Food Products segment manufactures and distributes salty snacks, chocolates, candies, biscuits, bakery products, beverages, instant noodles, pasta and tomato-based products.

