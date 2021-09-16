UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UpHealth Holdings Inc. is a comprehensive digital health technology and tech-enabled services platform which empowers providers, health systems and payors globally to manage care for people with complex medical, behavioral and social needs. UpHealth Holdings Inc., formerly known as GigCapital2 Inc., is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

UPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of UpHealth in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of UpHealth stock opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. UpHealth has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPH. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in UpHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,745,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in UpHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,973,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in UpHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in UpHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in UpHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

