UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Lowered to Sell at Danske

Danske lowered shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj stock opened at $39.19 on Monday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $41.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.18.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

