US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in The New York Times by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,166,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,650,000 after buying an additional 1,736,918 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in The New York Times by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,919,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,049,000 after buying an additional 1,667,078 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in The New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at $63,817,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in The New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at $48,855,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in The New York Times by 615.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 789,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,978,000 after buying an additional 679,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $49.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 0.81. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $58.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.35.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.35 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

