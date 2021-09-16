US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bruker were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 1st quarter worth about $119,404,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Bruker by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,694,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,487,000 after purchasing an additional 723,422 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Bruker by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,494,000 after purchasing an additional 587,464 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Bruker by 298.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,780,000 after purchasing an additional 510,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bruker by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,708,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,965,000 after purchasing an additional 465,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BRKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $85.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.67.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.