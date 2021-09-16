US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COKE. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter worth about $13,697,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 24,316.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 20,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,097,000 after purchasing an additional 19,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 38.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COKE opened at $385.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $223.50 and a one year high of $460.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by $3.02. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

