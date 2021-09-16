US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 808.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,022.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $55,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,895.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,600 shares of company stock worth $436,663. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $54.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.14. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.31 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

