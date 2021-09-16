US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,293,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,521,000 after purchasing an additional 210,231 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APOG shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $41.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average of $39.10. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $43.89.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In related news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $102,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

